Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.27 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) will post $21.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.64 billion and the highest is $22.14 billion. Walt Disney reported sales of $17.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year sales of $84.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.82 billion to $87.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $95.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.21 billion to $96.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Walt Disney.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.12.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.0% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.32. 885,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,984,024. Walt Disney has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $199.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.