Zacks: Brokerages Expect Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $379.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) to report $379.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $375.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $387.54 million. Custom Truck One Source reported sales of $375.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Custom Truck One Source.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $356.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTOS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of CTOS stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,174. Custom Truck One Source has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75.

In other news, Director Mark Ein acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,415,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,941.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 252.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Custom Truck One Source by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,030,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after buying an additional 179,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at about $686,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

