Zacks: Brokerages Expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) will report $2.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the lowest is $2.07 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year sales of $8.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.64. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WAB shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

NYSE:WAB traded up $4.18 on Friday, hitting $94.93. 64,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $100.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.62. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.