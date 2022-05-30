Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CCMP. Mizuho cut shares of CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded CMC Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CL King lowered CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.00.

CCMP opened at $178.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.14. CMC Materials has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.01.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $324.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

In other news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,245.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

