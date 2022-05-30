Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HWKN. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawkins from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of HWKN opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.24. Hawkins has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $48.12.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.95%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth about $8,747,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Hawkins by 26,066.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 167,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hawkins by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,200,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,259,000 after buying an additional 75,042 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins during the first quarter worth about $3,190,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth about $2,397,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

