Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES. “

ZVIA has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Zevia PBC stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.38 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. Zevia PBC has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $38.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 39.61% and a negative return on equity of 211.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Gay sold 6,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $26,648.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 901,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Harry Margolis sold 5,874 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $25,904.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 766,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,010.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,145 shares of company stock valued at $448,523 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zevia PBC during the first quarter worth $77,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zevia PBC by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Zevia PBC by 92.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 76,174 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zevia PBC by 70.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

