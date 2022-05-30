Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$3.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.55 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.92 EPS.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Zoom Video Communications from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.10.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $3.42 on Monday, hitting $110.42. 390,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,062,105. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $406.48. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.71.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $671,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $6,941,869. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

