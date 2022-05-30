Zoracles (ZORA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $316.00

Zoracles (ZORA) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Zoracles coin can now be bought for approximately $25.62 or 0.00083300 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zoracles has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zoracles has a market cap of $139,945.66 and $316.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 83.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.73 or 0.04200385 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.79 or 0.00464326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00033494 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008467 BTC.

About Zoracles

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com . Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

