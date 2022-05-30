Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.43.

ZUO opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.12. Zuora has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $63,874.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,254.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044 over the last ninety days. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 100.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zuora by 25.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zuora by 418.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 70,253 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Zuora by 37.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

