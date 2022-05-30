Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Acquires 199,144 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 255.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,144 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.08% of Intuitive Surgical worth $99,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $29,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded up $5.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.16. 112,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,494. The company has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.60 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.85 and its 200-day moving average is $293.45.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.70.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

