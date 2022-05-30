Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Buys 86,138 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 617,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,138 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 2.5% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.06% of Mastercard worth $221,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

NYSE:MA traded up $7.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $357.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,428. The business’s 50-day moving average is $350.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.01. The company has a market capitalization of $347.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

