Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Cuts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,413,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,221 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $131,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEE traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.43. The company had a trading volume of 704,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,534,725. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.64, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

