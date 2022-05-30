Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.5% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.07% of Intuit worth $134,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,639,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,703,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $16.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $422.48. The company had a trading volume of 164,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,851. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $522.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.84.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

