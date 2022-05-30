Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $157.47 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,000,722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,139 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 1.8% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $157,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 109.2% during the third quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 23,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.48. The company had a trading volume of 616,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,550,815. The firm has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.92 and a 200-day moving average of $134.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.33 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

