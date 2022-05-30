Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $53.84 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,150 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.07% of Uber Technologies worth $53,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Avenir Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,686,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $23.67. 1,464,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,726,539. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average of $35.09.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

