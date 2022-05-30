Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 106,861 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $81,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,207,799,000 after acquiring an additional 141,980 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,496,479,000 after acquiring an additional 225,785 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,653,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,397,458,000 after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,157,296,000 after acquiring an additional 197,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,638,522. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $328.58. The company had a trading volume of 112,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,239. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.90 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $320.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

