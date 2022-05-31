-$0.09 EPS Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Workday posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.58.

WDAY stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.80. 102,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,939,855. Workday has a 52 week low of $149.05 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,323.25 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at $24,900,295.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total value of $594,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855 in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Workday by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,451,000 after purchasing an additional 840,799 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Workday by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after buying an additional 448,283 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after buying an additional 201,605 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,970,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,288,000 after buying an additional 172,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

