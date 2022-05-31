$0.10 EPS Expected for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) to report $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings. Eldorado Gold reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $194.67 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 51.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of EGO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,754. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 530,401 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 25,527 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

