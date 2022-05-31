-$0.48 EPS Expected for Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aura Biosciences’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.43) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aura Biosciences.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aura Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aura Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Aura Biosciences stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,041. Aura Biosciences has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $26.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $69,837,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $51,617,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $37,318,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $21,318,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 204.6% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 301,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 202,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

