$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) to post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Kirby reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 188.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $610.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

NYSE KEX traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $67.54. 12 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,706. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.01.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $40,717.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $52,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,857 shares of company stock valued at $562,955 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Kirby by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

