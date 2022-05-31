$0.59 EPS Expected for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.63. Five Below reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,113,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIVE traded down $6.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.82. 34,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,950. Five Below has a 1-year low of $110.83 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.11 and a 200-day moving average of $171.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

