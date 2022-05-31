$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. FOX reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FOX.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Shares of FOXA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.51. 4,768,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,810. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.56. FOX has a 12-month low of $31.35 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in FOX by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FOX (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.