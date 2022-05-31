$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Eversource Energy reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

ES stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.31. 58,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,517. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,162 shares of company stock worth $1,091,988. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402,262 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,437,000 after buying an additional 4,294,700 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,746.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,002,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,813,000 after buying an additional 3,785,686 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,889,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,857,000 after buying an additional 2,255,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,480,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

