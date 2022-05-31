0Chain (ZCN) Price Up 27.3% Over Last Week

0Chain (ZCN) traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $11.74 million and approximately $152,082.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000756 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 0Chain has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00031166 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

