$1.17 EPS Expected for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Cardinal Health reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE CAH traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $56.89. The company had a trading volume of 57,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average of $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,312,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,396,000 after buying an additional 2,327,008 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,167,000 after buying an additional 1,295,582 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,473,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

