$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Posted by on May 31st, 2022

Brokerages expect that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LIIGet Rating) will post $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Lennox International posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LIIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 153.38% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lennox International from $254.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Lennox International from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.50.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $536,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,546 shares of company stock worth $3,824,292. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in Lennox International by 90.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lennox International by 36.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LII traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.90. The stock had a trading volume of 565,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,896. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $198.71 and a 1-year high of $354.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

About Lennox International (Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.