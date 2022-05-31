$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) will post $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Lennox International posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 153.38% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lennox International from $254.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Lennox International from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.50.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $536,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,546 shares of company stock worth $3,824,292. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in Lennox International by 90.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lennox International by 36.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LII traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.90. The stock had a trading volume of 565,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,896. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $198.71 and a 1-year high of $354.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

