$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. Principal Financial Group reported earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Shares of PFG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,696,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $80.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,017,000 after purchasing an additional 756,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,491,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,805,000 after purchasing an additional 174,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 771.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817,312 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,225,000 after purchasing an additional 57,389 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

