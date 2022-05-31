100,000 Shares in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Acquired by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Accretion Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENER. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,464,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $985,000. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENER stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.83. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

