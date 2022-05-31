100,000 Shares in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Purchased by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.65% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 88,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 22,697 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $684,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 485.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 129,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 107,281 shares during the last quarter.

ARYD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,339. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

