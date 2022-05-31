100,000 Shares in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC) Acquired by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.74% of ESGEN Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $7,017,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in ESGEN Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,968,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,968,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,944,000.

ESAC opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy and infrastructure sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

