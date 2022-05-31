100,000 Shares in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU) Acquired by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $15,060,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $7,848,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,530,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,020,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $5,020,000.

Shares of LGVCU stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue an acquisition opportunity in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

