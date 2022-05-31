$116.17 Million in Sales Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) will post $116.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.30 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $97.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $463.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $451.80 million to $469.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $484.40 million, with estimates ranging from $474.40 million to $489.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.30 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCRI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.81. 4,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,767. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $56.35 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

