11,764 Shares in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Purchased by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after buying an additional 92,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 381,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,044,000 after buying an additional 50,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak purchased 127,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.89 per share, with a total value of $5,339,927.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,450,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 6,395 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $334,906.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SAH traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.43. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,255. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.05. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAH shares. StockNews.com lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

