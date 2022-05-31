122,681 Shares in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Purchased by Long Focus Capital Management LLC

Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 122,681 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TUSK. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,259,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 431,626 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 81,806.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 62,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 46.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $57.23 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 40,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $82,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

