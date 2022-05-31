125,000 Shares in Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX) Acquired by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 1.16% of Parsec Capital Acquisitions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCX. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCX opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to invest in space economy, transport, and technology industries.

