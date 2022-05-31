137,864 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Purchased by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 137,864 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,976,000. VMware comprises approximately 1.8% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in VMware by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in VMware by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,394 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMW traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.92. 72,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.58 and a 200 day moving average of $116.67. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $167.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,793 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

