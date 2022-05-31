$14.07 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) to report sales of $14.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.77 million to $14.36 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $13.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year sales of $62.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.23 million to $63.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $64.68 million, with estimates ranging from $58.66 million to $70.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gladstone Capital.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 115.70%. The business had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 230.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 13.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLAD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.47. 140,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,697. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $393.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.57%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.