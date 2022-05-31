1,454 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Purchased by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $5,132,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.81, for a total transaction of $69,281.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,437,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,778 shares of company stock worth $23,660,901. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.80.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $27.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $664.84. 19,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,368. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.22 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The company has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $681.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $648.92.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

