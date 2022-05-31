15,000 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Purchased by Diker Management LLC

Diker Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,000. Zscaler comprises approximately 3.3% of Diker Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.26.

Zscaler stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.51. 31,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,077. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.