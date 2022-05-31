$154.70 Million in Sales Expected for PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) will report $154.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $154.10 million to $155.11 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full-year sales of $625.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $624.50 million to $625.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $689.16 million, with estimates ranging from $685.00 million to $694.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PowerSchool.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PowerSchool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Macquarie lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.91.

NYSE:PWSC traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 491,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,045,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

