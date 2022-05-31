15,524 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Bought by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Snap by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,293,000 after purchasing an additional 563,111 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Snap by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,834 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,816,000 after acquiring an additional 452,936 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,815,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,489,000 after acquiring an additional 592,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Snap to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.45. 1,750,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,845,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.84. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $271,061.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,601.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,486,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,686,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,543,187 shares of company stock valued at $44,290,878 in the last quarter.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

