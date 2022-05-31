17,020 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Purchased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,923,000 after buying an additional 7,997,634 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,541,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,301 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,788,000 after purchasing an additional 460,530 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,698,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,316 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VICI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

VICI Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.