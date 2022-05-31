1,758 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Bought by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 654,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,821,000 after acquiring an additional 442,786 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 216,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,996,000 after acquiring an additional 42,212 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $42,833,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

EW stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.06. 70,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,714. The company has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $91.52 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.26.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,450.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $3,086,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,211.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,840 shares of company stock valued at $25,404,659. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

