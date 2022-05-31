$19.57 Million in Sales Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) will report sales of $19.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.39 million and the lowest is $16.03 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $21.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $87.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.43 million to $92.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $146.89 million, with estimates ranging from $59.55 million to $346.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on ENTA. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

NASDAQ:ENTA traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 352,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.14. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $102.00.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 50,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $3,601,317.57. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,767.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,344 shares of company stock worth $6,374,719 over the last ninety days. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

