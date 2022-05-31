-$2.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) will post ($2.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.54) and the lowest is ($2.73). Royal Caribbean Cruises reported earnings of ($5.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full-year earnings of ($6.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.07) to ($2.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

RCL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,748,000 after purchasing an additional 779,704 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.9% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 190,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 158,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RCL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.26. The company had a trading volume of 84,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,924. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

