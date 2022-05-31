$2.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) to post $2.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.96 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $2.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $10.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.06 billion to $11.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.32 billion to $11.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMN. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.19. 31,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,083. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,005,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,900,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after buying an additional 528,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,931.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 530,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,445,000 after buying an additional 504,364 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

