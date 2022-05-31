252 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Bought by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 252 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,008,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $762,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26,229 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,133,000 after purchasing an additional 40,012 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 439,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,778,000 after purchasing an additional 27,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $194,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $547.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of -112.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $468.86 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $537.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $617.59.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. The business had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

