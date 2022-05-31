2,765 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Bought by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.02. 22,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.55. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

About Otis Worldwide (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.