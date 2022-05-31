$3.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report $3.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.54. Discover Financial Services posted earnings of $5.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year earnings of $14.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.78 to $16.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.23 to $15.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Discover Financial Services.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.76.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.82. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.