3,000 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Purchased by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 956.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.09.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $112.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.23 and a fifty-two week high of $201.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

